LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools let some students go home an hour early on the first day Wednesday so bus drivers could get used to their routes.
Normal dismissal for all students starts Thursday.
As of right now, the district has a bus driver for every route. But it's short about 10 substitute drivers, and that means if one driver is sick or has a doctor's appointment, it could be tough for the district to find a sub.
But the district said it's prepared if finding a substitute driver becomes an issue.
"We've trained ourselves in the last few years, that we can certainly make things work by pulling other people out of our bus garage and maintenance garage to handle those situations," said John Wright, with Hardin County Schools. "So we'll go back to that if we need to."
On the COVID-19 front, Hardin County students do not have to wear masks right now, but that could change depending on the status of the virus in the county.
The district also welcomed students back to class at North Hardin High School with the Army Musical Outreach As You Were Band.
