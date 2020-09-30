LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spalding University is celebrating the school's 100th year in Louisville.
Spalding University began as Nazareth College located in a mansion on Fourth Street in 1920. It was Kentucky's first four-year Catholic college for women. To mark the milestone, the school is kicking off a yearlong centennial celebration with a virtual Founders' Day Weekend.
The events beginning Thursday, Oct. 1, will feature a day of giving, class reunions, and faculty-led workshops about historical and current affairs.
Spalding president Tori Murden McClure says she's proud the school has a campus in downtown Louisville despite the recent unrest in the area.
"We need to learn to speak to one another. We need to learn to talk to one another, but we need to understand our history and own it and to move forward to a better world. We need hope. Our students need hope."
Spalding's campus has expanded to a nearly 25-acre campus with seven-acres of athletic fields near downtown.
The Founder's Day weekend ends Sunday, Oct. 4., with a livestreamed Sunday Mass at Spalding's Mansion Chapel by the Most Rev. Joseph E. Kurtz, Archbishop of Louisville.
All of the virtual events are free and can be streamed on Spalding's website.
