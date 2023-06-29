LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spalding University received $3.3 million in grants from the federal government toward a program aiming to increase the number of nurses entering the workforce.
The grants — from the U.S. Department of Labor and the Legacy Foundation of Kentuckiana — will support the Spalding PATH (Partners Aligned to Transform Healthcare).
The money will be used to recruit students, provide scholarships and buy new equipment for the Health Sciences Learning Center.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.