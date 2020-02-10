LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students hung on to every word Monday morning at Greenwood Elementary, as they listened to WDRB's Gilbert Corsey read them a book.
Monday marked National African American Read-In Day at Jefferson County Public Schools. Across the country churches, libraries and clubs also take part in putting the spotlight on African American professionals and books by African American authors.
Gilbert was sharing his love of storytelling by reading "I am Perfectly Designed" by Karamo Brown. "Will you go into my room and play with my race cars and stuffed animals? You know I will," Corsey says as he reads from the book in character. The book is about loving who you are.
As part of the event, schools invite black professionals from different fields to talk about their careers and read books by black authors. It a national effort dedicated to diversity in literature, according to Greenwood's literacy coach, Dr. Veda Pendleton.
"All students need to understand the value of everyone's culture. That everyone has a gift and a purpose and sometimes that's reflected on the pages of children's books," Pendleton explains.
Several JCPS elementary schools host similar events during Black History Month. The African American Read-In is part of the mission created by the National Council of Teachers of English, which promotes the development of literacy.
