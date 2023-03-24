LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at a Jefferson County Public Schools elementary found bullets in a toilet Friday.
According to a letter sent home to parents, some students found three bullets in a student restroom at Tully Elementary. JCPS Police then brought a canine to search for a weapon in the building, but none was found.
The full letter sent home to parents by Principal Rachel Works can be read below:
March 24, 2023
Dear Tully Families,
Communication with you is one of our top priorities at Tully Elementary School. We always want to give you up-to-date, accurate information about our school and your child’s education.
This morning we had an unusual event that prompted us to call JCPS Police and temporarily increase the security level in our building. Some students found three bullets in a toilet in a student restroom. JCPS Police brought a canine unit to conduct a search for any possible weapon that might also be in the building. None was found.
We appreciate the students using the “see something, say something” rule and bringing to our attention what they had found.
The safety and health of our students and staff is important and a responsibility we take seriously at Tully.
If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me at 485-8338.
Sincerely,
Rachel Works, Principal
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.