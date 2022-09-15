LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sullivan University launched an online medical assistant program to help health care providers and facilities cope with the worker shortage.
Students can take the majority of courses online along with a one-week boot camp offered at at Sullivan campuses in Louisville and Lexington as well as the Louisa Learning Center in eastern Kentucky. The 12-month hybrid model allows students to complete their coursework on a schedule that best suits their needs.
"The week-long on-campus boot camp will give students who have progressed as a cohort the chance to practice their skills under the observation and leadership of an instructor," Jill Ferrari, director of the medical assistant program at Sullivan, said in a news release Thursday. "The combination of course flexibility and in-person skills observation and training will provide the best preparation possible for students prior to beginning their clinical rotation in a doctor's office."
Sullivan has modified its medical assisting programs, which include a diploma and an associate degree, giving students a quicker path to employment.
"These updated programs are designed to prepare our graduates to meet this demand," Ferrari said. "The healthcare industry is booming in our country, but graduates are in short supply. Sullivan's model of year-round career preparation gives students the skills they need to succeed within a timeframe that is shorter than other similar programs."
