LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One lucky high school student will feed the crew at the International Space Station.
Sullivan University is hosting the NASA Hunch Culinary Challenge competition this summer for the third time. The College of Hospitality Studies program is picking a food item that will be served to the crew for their quarantine meal. The recipes are submitted by high school teams.
"Before we got started, I told them, 'You know, a NASA Hunch Culinary Dish is a lot different than your average culinary dish,'" said Domonic Tardy, chef representative at Sullivan.
"You know, there's a calorie count. I always talk about maximize on flavor. ... This is just science at its biggest point."
Eighty schools will compete, but only the top 10 participants will be offered a scholarship to Sullivan University.
Only one high school student's culinary masterpiece will be sent to the ISS.
