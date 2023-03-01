LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Extra security was in place for school dismissal Wednesday at Bardstown Middle and High School.
In a notification to staff and families, Bardstown City Schools said both schools were placed on "soft lockdown" about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, after a call came in to "local dispatch about a potential threat to students from an unnamed and unknown individual."
The district said the school resource officer Andrew Riley and the Bardstown Police Department responded but have not found any credibility to the threat. Both have determined "everything is safe."
Schools have been given the okay to dismiss, but BCS said, "We will maintain a police presence through all school dismissals. There may be some delay for students that ride buses due to a delayed start of dismissal."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.