LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is changing its COVID-19 policies Monday.
People who are fully vaccinated against the virus will no longer be required to wear a mask in outdoor spaces or inside non-UK Healthcare facilities as of June 14, UK President Eli Capilouto said in an email to the campus community.
Vaccinated members of the UK community also no longer have to complete the university's daily COVID-19 screening. Vaccines will not be mandated but are "strongly encouraged," UK said in its new guidance.
The mask requirement will remain in place for people who are not vaccinated.
"In other words, individuals who are not vaccinated will be required to wear a mask or face covering when inside any campus facility, including recreation facilities," the guidance says. "Individuals who are not vaccinated also should wear a mask outside if they are near other people.
"The best path forward, especially to maximize the safety of you and others, and to be able to take full advantage of all campus resources and privileges is to GET VACCINATED."
UK officials say offices and classrooms will return to normal configurations as well, following the latest CDC guidelines.
"Throughout our commonwealth and our country, we see growing signs of optimism and hope about emerging from this pandemic and beginning our return to some sense of normalcy," Capilouto said in the letter.
"At the same time, we must remain vigilant," he added. "The virus is still present, here and around the world. And that means we must continue to do everything necessary to protect the health and safety of our campus."
For more information about the changes, click here to visit the university's official website.
