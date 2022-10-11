LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville dedicated a pavilion to the Class of 2020, which was forced to have a virtual graduation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In 2020, the University of Louisville made a promise to the Class of 2020 that we would honor the sacrifice they were forced to make in foregoing a traditional Commencement ceremony," UofL Interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez said. "We dedicate this pavilion today to their grit, perseverance and ability to pivot."
The original idea was to rename a grassy area near the Belknap Academic Building the "2020 Quad," but planners with the university came up with a bigger idea.
"We talked about creating a structure with seating so students could use the space to socialize and be on campus – exactly what students in 2020 could not do at the time," said Mike Materna, assistant director of planning, design and construction with UofL.
"We all believed in the vision of making sure students felt heard and supported after a time when that voice was not able to be present."
The backside of the pavilion has a Cardinal logo, that officials hope the class of 2020 will use as a photo op when they come back to campus. It also features chairs for students to lounge study or eat lunch.
The new pavilion also has a plaque dedicating it to the Class of 2020.
