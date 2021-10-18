LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two of the best colleges in Kentucky are in Louisville, if you ask WalletHub.
The site that provides information on credit scores ranked schools statewide, and No. 1 is Centre College.
Georgetown College, Owensboro's Brescia University, Bellarmine and the University of Louisville round out the top five.
The full list of Top 10 Colleges and Universities in Kentucky is below:
- Centre College
- Georgetown College
- Brescia University
- Bellarmine University
- University of Louisville
- Asbury University
- Alice Lloyd College
- Murray State University
- Transylvania University
- Kentucky Wesleyan College
Noticeably absent from the top 10 list is the University of Kentucky. WalletHub said it based the list on several factors, including cost and graduation rate.
To view the full report, click here.
