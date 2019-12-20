LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Jefferson County Public Schools staff member has been removed during an investigation by the district and law enforcement.
Details are limited, but Westport Middle School Principal Joseph "Jodie" Zeller said the staffer was removed Wednesday amid an internal investigation.
Zeller sent letters Thursday to notify parents of students who work directly with the staff member. Child Protective Services and the Louisville Metro Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit also are involved in the investigation, according to the letter.
"We encourage you to have conversations with your student about the appropriateness and seriousness of these behaviors," Zeller wrote, "and if anything of concern arises, you can always reach out to me, here at Westport, or reach out directly to Officer Bridget Lyons with LMPD's CACU at 502-574-7991 to report any additional information."
The staff member will remain out of the classroom until the investigation is complete, Zeller wrote.
"While I am not able to discuss the details of this personnel move," he wrote, "please be assured that the quality of your child's learning and safety are my highest priority."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media All Rights Reserved.