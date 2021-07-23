LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Community and Technical College is getting a big boost from some heavy metal legends.
ECTC was just awarded $50,000 from the Metallica Scholars Initiative. The money comes from the band's All Within My Hands Foundation.
The funding will provide scholarships to truck driving students in the ECTC Workforce Solutions Commercial Driver's License Program, as well as students in advanced manufacturing programs.
This is the second year the initiative has supported ECTC students.
