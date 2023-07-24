RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Radcliff have arrested a man in connection with a shooting outside a local Waffle House early Saturday morning that left two men dead.
According to an arrest citation, Rodshad Akeem Bowser-Highsmith, 33, of Elizabethtown, was arrested Monday afternoon on charges of complicity to murder and robbery.
Officers from the Radcliff Department responded to the Waffle House at 188 South Dixie Blvd. just before 4 a.m. July 22. That's where they found the two men in the parking lot.
The victims were identified as 18-year-old Shane Estrada and 30-year-old Carlos Bello. Both are from Kentucky.
Bowser-Highsmith was captured on video and audio surveillance talking to someone about taking a gun from one of the victims, according to an arrest citation. The report goes on to say Bowser-Highsmith "assisted with the plan." Two people were hit by gunfire. Police said Bowser-Highsmith fired several rounds at a vehicle leaving the Waffle House.
The arrest citation said Bowser-Highsmith "freely admitted to his involvement" in the incident. He's being held at the Hardin County Detention Center.
Police said they do not believe the public is in any danger. While police continue to investigate, they're not yet giving on-camera interviews. Monday, police told WDRB News they are still working hard on the investigation.
It's unclear at this time whether or not there will be any additional arrests in connection with the shooting.
The 24-hour Waffle House does have signs posted to let people know that surveillance cameras are in use. Those cameras can be seen on the outside of the building facing the parking lot by the front door. Monday, business appeared to be going on as usual at the restaurant, with customers going in and out. It's located in a busy location in Radcliff off S. Dixie Blvd. surrounded by several other businesses.
Officials from Waffle House Inc. released the following statement:
"We are cooperating fully with the investigation. Please direct all additional questions regarding the specifics of this incident to the local authorities handling the case."
Anyone with information is asked to call Radcliff Police at (270) 351-4470.
This story may be updated.
Previous Stories:
- Coroner identifies 2 men killed outside of Waffle House in Hardin County
- 2 men shot and killed outside of Waffle House restaurant in Hardin County, police say
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.