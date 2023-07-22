LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men are dead after being shot outside of a Waffle House restaurant in Hardin County early Saturday morning.
Radcliff Police Captain Willie Wells said officers responded to 188 S. Dixie Blvd. just before 4 a.m. on the reported shooting.
Police found two men who were shot in the parking lot of the restaurant. They both died from their injuries.
The shooting is under investigation. There have been no arrests and police have no identifying information of the suspects.
The identifies of the victims also has not been released.
Anyone with information is asking to call police at (270)-351-4470.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.