LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The two men killed in a shooting outside of a Waffle House restaurant in Radcliff have been identified by the Hardin County Coroner's Office.
Shane Estrada and Carlos Bello were found shot in the parking lot of the restaurant on 188 S. Dixie Boulevard. The coroner's office has not released the ages of the men to WDRB News.
Police responded to the shooting around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning.
The shooting is under investigation. There have been no arrests and police have no identifying information of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asking to call police at (270) 351-4470.
Related Story:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.