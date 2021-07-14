LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car parts manufacturer is looking to hire 150 people at its Elizabethtown location.
Metalsa announced Wednesday that the new jobs are in conjunction with a new business and products from Ford and Rivian.
Besides the 150 production technician positions available, the company also needs people for maintenance and tooling. Pay starts around $17 an hour and goes up to almost $23 an hour.
A hiring event will be held from 1-4 p.m. Thursday the Pritchard Community Center on South Mulberry Street in Elizabethtown.
