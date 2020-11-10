LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County mother has been arrested after three of her small children tested positive for methamphetamine.
According to an arrest warrant, 27-year-old Malaynah Root is the mother of four children: a 5-year-old, a 3-year-old, a 2-year-old and an infant whose age was not provided.
On July 30, Child Protective Services, as well as the Elizabethtown Police Department, were asked to investigate after a large bruise was discovered on the infant's forehead.
All four children were placed in protective custody, but medical professionals were unable to determine the cause of the bruise.
During the investigation, the hair follicles of three of the children were tested for illicit drugs. According to court documents, all three of those children tested positive for methamphetamine, and two of the children tested positive for THC.
Investigators did not test the infant because they were unable to get a sufficient hair sample, according to the arrest warrant, but they believe the infant was exposed to the same drugs the other children were.
According to court documents, the only way the children could have tested positive for those drugs is if they were in an environment where the drugs were, "either accessible to them, being actively used when caring for them, and/or the caregiver was impaired."
"The above named defendant was the parent of the four children, and she failed to exercise reasonable diligence in the control of the children to prevent the children from being neglected," the arrest warrant states.
Root was arrested Monday morning and charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. She is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
