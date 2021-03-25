LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Elizabethtown Police Department received a huge donation to help them purchase body cameras.
Magnolia Bank donated $250,000 to the department so it could purchase and maintain the technology.
The department was slowly working to buy enough cameras for 50 officers and all of its police vehicles.
Elizabethtown Police Department Chief Jeremy Thompson says it would have taken seven or eight years to purchase enough equipment, and this donation will allow him to purchase what the department needs now.
"We've now at least put ourselves in a position, thanks to this very generous donation, to be able to protect our citizens, and protect our officers, and follow through on what we've said for a long time at this department and that's just transparency," Thompson said.
The donation is the largest in Magnolia Bank's history.
