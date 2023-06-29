LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police Department's K-9 officer got some new gear.
K-9 Mina received a new bullet- and stab-protective vest. The vest is embroidered with the phrase "Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always."
The custom-fitted gear was made possible by a charitable donation from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. That organization provides bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.