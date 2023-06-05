LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police Department is holding its a free youth fishing derby on June 24.
The 10th annual Cops and Bobbers is being held at Freeman Lake Park boat ramp. Children ages nine to 13 are encouraged to participate in the free event.
The fishing derby offers children an introduction to fishing, and emphasizes angler's responsibility of caring for natural resources. Rods, reels and live bait will be provided.
Participants fish from the shore. Check in for the event starts at 10:30 a.m. and the derby starts at 11 a.m. It ends at 12:30 p.m.
Hot dogs and snacks will be offered to participants at 12:30 p.m. There will be trophies for the first fish caught, most fish caught and longest fish caught.
To download the application, click here. Applications can be emailed to chris.denham@elizabethtownky.gov or by calling (270) 765-4125. Applications can also be mailed to Elizabethtown Police Department at 300 South Mulberry Street at Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701.
