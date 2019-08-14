ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police have identified two people who died in a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck that happened Tuesday.
The two people killed were 39-year-old Richard Mumford, of Louisville, and 39-year-old Heather Abdel-Rahman, of Elizabethtown. Police say Mumford was operating the motorcycle, and Abdel-Rahman was a passenger on the motorcycle.
Authorities say the crash happened in front of a Harbor Freight store on US 31 West, also known as Dixie Avenue, near Nalls Road in Elizabethtown around 4 p.m.
Det. Chris Denham, a spokesperson with the Elizabethtown Police Department, says one person died at the scene, and the other person was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt in the crash.
Police are continuing to investigate what caused the crash.
