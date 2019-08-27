ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say there has been an increase in the number of panhandlers in an around Elizabethtown, and they're warning the public to think twice before handing over cash.
The Elizabethtown Police Department is posting signs around town, letting people know that there have been repeated instances of panhandlers scamming residents out of their money.
The signs read: "Keep the Change. Don't support panhandling. Help more by giving to charity at etowncares.com."
John Thomas of the Elizabethtown Police Department said the signs were placed, "just to try and educate the public again about the dangers of giving to panhandlers," but he admits there's really no way to stop what is happening.
"A lot of these panhandlers, frankly, misrepresent their situations," he said. "They deliberately deceive people, and we want our citizens to be aware of that."
He said panhandlers seek out popular locations and begin asking people for money, but they aren't always who they say they are.
"You really cannot know if a panhandler is accurately representing themselves," he said. "We've seen over and over that people have been lied to by some of these panhandlers."
A Supreme Court ruling in 2017 effectively legalized panhandling. Before that, an ordinance in the city of Elizabethtown banned it, but now, it's protected free speech.
"I would hope that someone who is taking advantage of someone's compassion and generosity would pause and think about what they're doing," Thomas said.
Police say they're not trying to put the homeless at a disadvantage, but they will look out for all citizens.
"Give responsibly," Thomas said. "Take the time to intentionally and deliberately think where your money is going."
So next time, police want you to do as the sign says: just keep the change.
Police emphasize, however, that they aren't trying to discourage the public from helping those in need. Instead of giving directly the people on the street, Thomas suggests giving to organizations like Habitat for Humanity or the United Way.
To learn more about other, safer ways to donate to those in need, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.