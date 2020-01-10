ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multimillion-dollar indoor sports complex will be ready for multi-sport use when it opens its doors Saturday.
The 103,000-square-foot building has been in the works for several years.
"We really, really feel that this is top notch," General Manager Bryan Reesor said. "We feel that this is the nicest indoor facility in the state."
It's similar to other indoor sports complexes across the state of Kentucky but unique in the sense that so many sports can be offered.
A 180x84 turf field can play host to soccer, futsal, lacrosse and 7-on-7 football. The multi-use courts made of TeraFlex (a shock-absorbing material) can be used for volleyball, basketball, pickleball, mixed martial arts and a multitude of other things.
On the wings of the building are ETown Crossfit and a gymnastics center.
The venue also offers event space, meeting rooms and party areas.
It's an all-encompassing space that is a culmination of ideas from other complexes rolled into one.
"We got to gather all that information and we came out with this," Reesor said. "We feel very confident in what it's going to be able to do and what it's going to offer."
On Saturday, the hard work put into the project will come full circle. A grand opening kicks off at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting and will be followed with training events and plenty of giveaways. Semi-pro indoor soccer team Cincinnati Blaze will cap off the evening with a game against local players.
On Monday, tournaments already get underway. Soon after, leagues and events will begin.
It's certain to bring thousands of people into Elizabethtown, an economical driver that a rapidly growing city needed, Reesor said.
"Being able to offer this for this community is huge," he said . "It's second to none."
Bluegrass Sportsplex already has a web npage up and running with a list of events and amenities. To see about renting space for a tournament or event, or signing up for a league, you can visit their page at bgsportsplex.com.
