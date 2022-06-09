LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents who surrendered a baby at a baby box in Indiana want their child back, according to a report by Fox59.
Now, the Department of of Child Services said it will "get an emergency blood test to determine the baby's DNA before giving him back."
This comes after the founder of Safe Haven Baby Box, Monica Kelsey, accused DCS of starting the reunification process without a DNA test.
The baby was put inside the baby box in Carmel, Indiana, on May 14. Kelsey said the anonymity of the boxes are crucial to the service.
"No cameras are around these boxes," she said. "And so, mother or father places this child inside this box, there's no way for us to know who that parent is."
DCS said it would never send a child home with someone claiming to be a parent without confirming the relationship first.
State law in Indiana doesn't cover what to do if parents want to reunify with a child after surrendering it.
But now, a state senator is already looking into possible changes.
