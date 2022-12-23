LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scattered throughout Broadbent Arena at the Kentucky Exposition Center, homeless people are using the emergency shelter to keep out of the cold weather.
The arena has become a safe haven in the frigid air for those who don't have a home of their own.
"It's heartwarming. It really is," said Kathy Rawlings, who has lived on the streets for about five months and said she's never seen such a large-scale shelter.
"I think it's wonderful that we have this set up here in place for the homeless. And we actually need to draw more in."
The emergency shelter is run by Goodwill's "Another Way" program in partnership with the Coalition for the Homeless and Feed Louisville. So far, about 50 people are staying in the arena, but organizers expect that to change now that temperatures have dropped.
"We are expecting a whole lot more," said Sharon Allgeier, manager of Another Way. "We actually have our staff on the streets right now picking up more participants."
Allgeier called up Broadbent Arena ahead of the storm, looking for a space that could accommodate a lot of people quickly. She was thrilled to learn the owner was on board.
People staying at the arena are fed three meals a day and have access to showers.
However, donations are needed, particularly blankets, towels, toiletries and other basic winter supplies, all things that could be useful when people like Rawlings find themselves back on the street after this temporary reprieve is over.
"Homelessness is serious," she said. "It affects you mentally, personally, financially."
In times like these, Rawlings hopes the community will come together for people like herself who need a little extra help to get back on their feet.
"God didn't leave his people," she said. "So our people shouldn't leave our people. It's time to lend that hand and bend down and grab us, because we need all the help that we need."
If you are out this weekend and see an unsheltered person, people can call Another Way at 502-631-2193. Program leaders and volunteers there will try to go and bring that person inside.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.