LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee died after being crushed at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky.
It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Lex18, WDRB's Lexington news partner, said the Scott County Coroner identified the employee as Diego Garcia, 39.
Garcia died after a heavy object fell from a forklift.
Toyota expressed sadness in a written statement and offered sympathy to the victim's loved ones.
The company has not provided any other information about what happened.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.