LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Enough is enough" is the sentiment that united more than a dozen churches and community groups Sunday.
They spent their Father's Day calling for the violence in Louisville to stop.
"If it's your boy getting hurt, it's my boy. We all are connected together," said Rev. Charles Elliott.
People shared their own worries and talked about the community impact of gun violence in Louisville outside the King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church.
Many also prayed for better things to come.
"No more killing, no more struggling. We claim jobs, we claim healing for our land, in Jesus name we pray," said Rev. Wanda McIntyre.
Those speeches kicked off the "Man Up Father's Day Peace Walk."
"I'm hoping that an event like this, because if children live long enough to grow up to be adults, they will learn the value [of] communities engaged in such a project," said Timir Banerjee from the Society for the Prevention of Aggressiveness and Violence among Adolescents (SPAVA).
Some believe with gun violence becoming commonplace in Louisville, there isn't a bad time to march for an end to violence.
Other organizers found special value in holding the event on Father's Day.
"We need to man up, and do our own part to bring the family and protect our children from the violence and bloodshed in our streets," said Mike Craven with the Knights of Columbus.
Those who came Sunday rejoiced to know so many in the community are working toward the same goal.
There have been 98 homicides in Louisville in 2021, with 21 of those occurring in June, according to community activist Christopher 2X.
With more than a week left in the month, 2x says this could be the first time in history that Louisville has hit 100 homicides in the first six months of the year.
