LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County residents in need of help paying for air conditioning bills can apply for assistance.
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now accepting applications for its summer cooling program, which goes through Oct. 31 or until funds are depleted.
The federally funded program is designed to offset the cost of higher electric bills due to the rising temperatures for lower-income households. Eligible participants have a household income at or below 150% of the Kentucky median income.
The aid for electric costs is split into two components:
- The subsidy component gives eligible households a one time benefit ranging from $100 to $400.
- The crisis component is available to eligible households who demonstrate a home energy crisis situation.
"We want Louisvillians and all our state's residents to remain healthy, especially when dangerously high temperatures can make homes unsafe," Tameka Laird, director of Louisville Metro RCS, said in a news release.
To apply for an appointment, click here.
