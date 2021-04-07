LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Country music star Eric Church is bringing his hits to the Bluegrass State.
Louisville and Lexington will be two of the 55 cities Church will visit as part of The Gather Again arena Tour. Church announced the tour Wednesday in a video posted to social media.
"We shall rage, we shall roar, we will gather again," Church said in a Facebook post.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 7, and the tour kicks off Sept. 17 at Rupp Arena. Church will take the stage at the KFC Yum! Center on Feb. 4, 2022.
The tour promises a performance the likes of which fans of the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year have never seen before.
"For the first time in his career, Church will adopt an in-the-round set up, with the stage at the center of each arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible," the KFC Yum! Center said in a news release.
For more information, including how to buy tickets, visit Church's official website.
