LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kids and kids at heart aren't the only ones loving the snow. So does Ethan the dog.
The Kentucky Humane Society said Ethan spent his first full day at a staff member's house Tuesday because of the weather. Ethan spent his time exploring and playing in the snow, followed by some rest.
Ethan has gained a social media following after making a remarkable recovery. He was left starved and weak in the parking lot of KHS on Jan. 29. He has gained weight and looks so much better.
The shelter is now selling Team Ethan masks, mugs and shirts online to help other animals. If you'd like to see the Ethan merchandise, click here.
