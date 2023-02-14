LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nursing home got a special visitor for Valentine's Day.
Local four-legged celebrity Ethan Almighty stopped by Essex Nursing and Rehabilitation in south Louisville on Tuesday to spread some love.
The nursing home has a program called "The Rise of the Phoenix," designed to help inspire and encourage those struggling with loss or change to persevere and rise against it.
"It is an expression hour for our residents who are grieving," Jamie Chowning, director of social services, said. "(There are) different experiences and losses not just at once, but of course independence, coming into a long-term care facility."
Ethan was brought in to help inspire and put a smile on residents' faces and let his own story of survival serve as an example of thriving after challenges.
"He was dumped in the parking lot at 38 pounds, close to death, and since then he's got a lot of people that follow him and I take him a lot of places and it's all about spreading kindness wherever I go," said Jeff Callaway, KHS Facilities Director and Ethan's dad. "So many people connect with Ethan's story, through some hardships that they're going through and it just kind of shows them that, you know, just take it day by day."
In January 2021, weighing just 38 pounds, Ethan was found dumped in the parking lot of KHS starving and near death, fighting for his life.
As he slowly gained weight and regained his strength, his story was shared with millions of people around the world who celebrate him as a hero and a symbol of hope and joy.
Now weighing more than 130 pounds, he was voted the Shelter Hero Dog Award in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards. Millions of people voted for him in the competition for his heroic work bringing attention to homeless and sheltered dogs deserving of second chances.
"He immediately knows that people want to see him, or he senses something from somebody and goes right to them to give them the support or the kindness that they need," Callaway said. "And he has a message of kindness and spreading love everywhere that we go."
