WARNING: Some of the photos above may be disturbing for some readers.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A starving dog dropped off at the Kentucky Humane Society may survive -- and has even wagged his tail.
"Our Ethan is still alive!" the agency posted on Facebook Sunday. "We just received an update from the hospital, along with some photos, that he is doing better this morning and is displaying less twitching. They say he is still wanting to eat and drink (a great sign!) and we got our very first tail wag this morning! An absolute miracle!"
The agency went on to say that the dog, "is in no way out of the woods, but they are cautiously optimistic that he may survive this."
Ethan, the dog in question, was basically just skin and bones when someone left him in the agency's parking lot around noon on Friday.
KHS says the dog was weak and starving. It was immediately rushed to the KHS Veterinary Services Department. Team members gave the dog IV fluids and heated blankets in an attempt to save his life.
The dog, who staff members have named Ethan, could not lift his head and weighed only 38 pounds. The Kentucky Humane Society says dogs of the same age and breed should weigh about 80 pounds.
The staff described Ethan's condition saying, "The outline of every bone can be seen from his dehydrated skin, and his muscle loss is extreme, as his body tried to find any fuel to survive. Ethan was also filthy from feces and urine."
Staff members believe the dog may have been locked in a crate without food for weeks. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, Ethan was rushed to an emergency hospital after showing rapid breathing and neurological symptoms such as twitching.
But on Sunday, the Humane Society said Ethan is now showing less twitching and even wagged his tail. They say it is touch at go at this point, but vets are cautiously optimistic he will survive.
KHS said it will provide updates on its Facebook page.
