WARNING: Some of the photos above may be disturbing for some readers.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society said a dying dog was left in its parking lot around noon on Friday.
KHS said the dog was weak and starving. It was immediately rushed to the KHS Veterinary Services Department. Team members gave the dog IV fluids and heated blankets in an attempt to save his life. The dog, who staff members have named Ethan, could not lift his head and weighs only 38 pounds. The Kentucky Humane Society says dogs of the same age and breed should weigh about 80 pounds.
The staff described Ethan's condition saying, "The outline of every bone can be seen from his dehydrated skin, and his muscle loss is extreme, as his body tried to find any fuel to survive. Ethan was also filthy from feces and urine."
Staff members believe the dog may have been locked in a crate without food for weeks. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, Ethan was rushed to an emergency hospital after showing rapid breathing and neurological symptoms such as twitching. KHS said it will provide updates on its Facebook page.
Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to contact Louisville Metro Animal Services at 502-473-PETS (7387).
You can donate to Ethan's medical care by clicking here.
