LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national Christian television network is suing a Louisville church for more than $1 million.
Daystar Television Network claims Evangel World Prayer Center on Billtown Road and the head of the church, Pastor Bob Rogers, entered a contract for the church to use the network's broadcasting services.
The lawsuit claims over about eight years, the church amassed a bill for almost $1.1 million to have its programming broadcast on the Daystar network.
According to the lawsuit, Evangel sent a letter proposing to satisfy the bill by offering to broadcast Daystar's programming on Holy Land Broadcasting, Evangel's television network in Israel. The church also said it would provide a number of personalized "Spirit of Israel" Bibles to Daystar to take care of the remaining balance, the lawsuit states.
But the lawsuit contends that Evangel never provided the Bibles promised, and that Daystar never agreed to the terms of the letter.
Daystar says that, over a period of five years, it sent Evangel 40 invoices saying its account was past due. According to the lawsuit, representatives of Daystar met with Pastor Rogers in June 2018. It says Rogers admitted to the unpaid balance and said the church was experiencing cash flow issues. He promised to pay the bill by selling off assets including "large tracts of land."
That land was never sold, Daystar says, and the bill was never paid. The lawsuit accuses the church and Rogers of -- among other things -- breach of contract, fraudulent inducement or misrepresentation and unjust enrichment.
Lawsuits represent only one side of a story. WDRB reached out to Evangel World Prayer Center by phone Wednesday morning. Am employee said no one was available for comment.
