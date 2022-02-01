LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A program that aims to connect Jefferson County Public Schools' seniors with college education, jobs at some of Louisville's largest employers once they graduate, or both, launched on Tuesday.
“Everybody Counts” is a partnership involving JCPS, Evolve502, UPS, Ford, GE Appliances, Kroger and others.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the program in November, which aims to have every JCPS senior registered for postsecondary studies or placed in a job before they graduate.
“At this unique moment in time, we have more jobs than people to fill them, and never has there been more opportunity to get higher education and training," Beshear said.
On Tuesday, materials for the program were released, including information about higher education options, funding, and "concrete job opportunities" with Louisville companies. Beshear said the jobs would start soon after graduation.
“I believe these are tremendous options and opportunities for our students as they think about life after high school," JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said. “'Everybody Counts' is also going to benefit our city and state for years to come by matching talented JCPS graduates with the growing workforce needs of some of our largest employers.”
Beshear said he hopes to use "Everybody Counts" as a "launching pad" for similar initiatives across the state.
