LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new program Monday meant to connect Jefferson County Public Schools seniors with college education or jobs at some of Louisville’s largest employers once they graduate.
“Everybody Counts” is a partnership involving JCPS, Evolve502, UPS, Ford, GE Appliances, Kroger and others, and Beshear said the program will include the Class of 2022 at Kentucky’s largest school district in hopes of having every senior registered for postsecondary studies or placed in a job before they graduate.
Students are expected to begin receiving materials on higher education options and “concrete” job opportunities with the four major Louisville-area employers by Feb. 1, he said.
“If we're going to dream big, then we’ve got to swing big,” Beshear said. “If we want to grasp our destiny as being an economic leader — as not being the flyover state but the destination — we have to ensure we don't lose a single person, that we take everybody's value and ensure that those options at that bright future to be a part of something special is there for every single student.”
The quick pace of “Everybody Counts” is “critical because we cannot tell the current senior class that we won't be ready for a year,” the governor said.
“Waiting is not an option,” Beshear said. “There are too many young people who deserve this same opportunity at the end of this school year as we'll be able to provide at the end of the next school year.”
This story will be updated.
