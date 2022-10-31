LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse.
This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
"We're really excited to kick that off on Thursday morning," Secretary of State Michael Adams said Monday. "We're hoping for a good turnout. I think one day to vote is too stingy. We've given Kentuckians now multiple days to go vote."
In Jefferson County there are seven polling locations that will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
The Jeffersonian
10617 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, KY 40203
Sun Valley Community Center
6505 Bethany Lane
Louisville, KY 40272
Mary Queen of Peace
4017 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Marriott East
1903 Embassy Square Blvd.
Louisville, KY 40299
Kentucky Exposition Center
East Hall A & B
937 Phillips Lane
Louisville, KY 40209
Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
724 Brent St.
Louisville, KY 40204
On Election Day, voters can expect more neighborhood polling locations as in years past.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to your home has passed. Absentee excused voting in-person goes through Wednesday.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.