LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The transition to in-person classes after a year of virtual learning can be challenging for some students. But local experts are sharing some tips for families of kids returning to school.
Stephen McCrocklin, founder of the Lanford Learning Center in Louisville, said students returning to class should set up daily routines, establish a quiet place to study and eliminate distractions while learning.
"Our brains don't multi-task well at all. Interruptions get in the way of learning and it takes longer to get the work done," McCrocklin said. "If you have electronic devices, go on airplane mode or turn off notifications so you can just focus on the work."
He also says it's critical that students establish good sleep habits and parents stay in contact with teachers.
Elementary school students were the first to return to the classroom on Wednesday at Jefferson County Public Schools. They will be followed by JCPS' early childhood program on March 22 and middle and high schoolers on April 5, immediately after spring break.
