LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About 7,000 Jefferson County Public Schools students will walk into classrooms for the first time in more than a year Wednesday morning.
JCPS expects about 60% of students will return to schools once they reopen on hybrid learning schedules.
Students in kindergarten through second grade with last names starting with letter A-K were the first to step foot inside JCPS schools for classes since March 13, 2020, in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
JCPS classrooms remained closed amid high levels of COVID-19 transmission in Jefferson County, which has recently dropped from Kentucky's "red zone" for coronavirus spread. State and local health officials have said the district could safely resume in-person instruction with a combination of vaccinating staff and enforcing mitigation measures inside schools.
“I've been looking forward to this day for a long time, and we had really hoped that it would come earlier,” Superintendent Marty Pollio said Tuesday during a news conference at Semple Elementary. “But we are so excited that we are going to be opening these doors tomorrow.”
The Jefferson County Board of Education voted 4-3 on a phased reopening plan at JCPS in which students, except for those receiving special education services in elementary schools, will learn inside classrooms for two days a week and from home three days a week.
Students who return to schools for in-person instruction will be required to follow public health guidance inside buildings, such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Schools have also taken steps to ensure students practice public health guidelines, such as spacing out desks inside classrooms and available seats inside cafeterias, having disposable masks available, and posting reminders throughout buildings.
“I've been in several schools, and they are ready to go,” Pollio said Tuesday.
Here’s when students will return to classrooms if they chose in-person learning:
- Wednesday Elementary students in kindergarten through second grade with last names starting with letters A-K
- Thursday: Elementary students in kindergarten through fifth grade with last names starting with letters L-Z
- March 22: Elementary students in third through fifth grades and early childhood students with last names starting with letters A-K
- March 25: Early childhood students with last names starting with letters L-Z
- April 5: Middle and high school students with last names starting with letters A-K
- April 8: Middle and high school students with last names starting with letters L-Z
This story will be updated.
