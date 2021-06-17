LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Experts are asking Kentuckians to take down their bird feeders until they can figure out a "mysterious illness" that is blinding and killing birds across the state.
A spokesman with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife said the state began receiving reports of "sick and dying birds with eye swelling and crusty discharge" in late May.
Wildlife agencies in Indiana, Ohio, Washington D.C., and other areas have also seen similar cases.
Cases have been confirmed in Jefferson, Boone and Kenton counties in Kentucky, with blue jays, common grackles and European starlings affected so far, but "other species may be affected as well."
No "definite cause of death" has been determined for the birds yet.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife has sent more than 20 samples to be tested at the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study at the University of Georgia.
Officials are asking Kentuckians in Jefferson, Boone and Kenton counties to take down their bird feeders immediately as birds congregating at feeders and baths can transmit diseases to one another.
Statewide, officials are asking Kentucky residents to clean their bird feeders and bird baths with a 10% bleach solution "immediately then weekly" and to avoid handling birds. They also say you should keep your pets away from any sick or dying birds.
Officials with Trees Louisville, a nonprofit organization, said cases have been confirmed at Cave Hill Cemetery. To report a sick or dying bird to the state, click here.
If you have to remove a dead bird, officials said to place the bird into a sealed plastic bag and dispose of it in a secured outdoor trash can.
