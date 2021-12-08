LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Counterfeit money is becoming more and more common in Kentucky as Customs agents capture fake bills before they get into circulation.
On Tuesday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Treasurer Allison Ball issued a public warning for consumers and retailers to be on the lookout for increased scams relating to fake bills.
Some of the most recent scams include trying to pass movie production money as real currency. In another scam, fraudsters changed a real $1 bill into a $20 bill.
"All of them look really good," said LaDonna Koebel with the Attorney General's Office of Senior Protection. "Some of them, if you look and pay attention, it looks and feels like real money. But it will actually say on it, copy money or that it's a movie prop."
In some cases, the bills are more realistic and able to pass the "pen" test used by some retailers to detect fake currency. Koebel said another way to test for a bill's authenticity is to check for a special mark when holding up the bill the light.
In October, Customs agents in Louisville intercepted $10 million in counterfeit money. One shipment contained 65,000 $100 bills, while another had 200,000 $20 bills. Then, just last week, agents seized $4.45 million in fake cash from China.
Experts said to call local law enforcement if you believe you had fake money.
