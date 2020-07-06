LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Customs agents intercepted two packages in Louisville that contained 648 counterfeit Gucci and Salvatore Ferragamo belts.
If the belts had been authentic, they would have had a value of $350,000, U.S. Customs and Border Protection estimated.
The agency said counterfeit products continue to show up at the UPS Express Consignment Operations mailing facility in Louisville.
CBP said a shipper in Hong Kong sent two packages to a home in New York. When the packages arrived in Louisville on June 30, officials noticed they were coming from a known counterfeit shipper.
“Consumers need to ensure the items they purchase are legitimate products. When consumers purchase these items they are funding criminal activities," said Thomas Mahn, port director of Louisville.
