LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fall meet will be back at Churchill Downs for the 132nd time beginning Sunday.
This will mark the start of a 21-day meet over four weeks on Wednesdays through Sundays until Nov. 28.
On most days, races will kick off at 1 p.m. Churchill Downs will have special post times on Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6 for the Breeders' Cup.
The first event beginning on Sunday is the 17th annual "Stars of Tomorrow I" program. Since it's Halloween, there will also be trick-or-treating at Churchill Downs from noon to 4 p.m.
The full fall meet calendar and tickets are available here.
