LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a spooky night at Slugger Field on Friday night.
Families showed up in costume for Trick-or-Treat at the Ballpark.
The Bats set up candy stations around the park so kids could take part in some Halloween fun in a safe environment.
I got invited to judge a costume contest, but my husband was most excited that I got to hang out with Bob 💁🏼♀️ https://t.co/ssSxEIhxC0 pic.twitter.com/fr0az9s7Yt— Hannah Strong (@WxStrong) October 29, 2022
The event is now in its second year, and brought out a pretty big crowd on Friday.
"It's good to do some stuff that's normal," said Justin Green, who attended the event. "Getting to be out and having fun with the kids and getting to see other people having fun too and all the other costumes."
The event also featured a costume contest that included WDRB Meteorologist Hannah Strong as a judge, and a screening of "Halloweentown" on the giant video board.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.