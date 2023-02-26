CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Just days ago, images of 80-year-old Carolyn Coulter were shared on social media, showing she had a black eye and other bruises after being in the care of in the care of a nursing home in Corydon, Indiana
Attorney Jon Heck, who's representing Coulter, said she sustained the injuries at the Indian Creek Health Care Center within the first 24 hours of checking in.
"On the 23rd they dropped her off and on the 24th, Tearsa (her daughter) went to take her some snacks to see how her first 24 hours had done and that's when she learned that Ms. Coulter had been severely injured," Heck said.
WDRB tried asking the nursing home about her injuries or for a statement but they said no media was allowed at the facility.
"I was always crying in the bathroom and I couldn't handle it anymore," a former employee at Indian Creek told WDRB.
The former employee said she once worked at the nursing home and witnessed several encounters where parents were abused.
"One day, the person who was training me took me back to a patient who used a hoyer," the former employee said. "She grabbed the patient who was supposed to be gotten with the hoyer and threw him in his chair and said 'this is what we typically do,'"
Heck said a lawsuit hasn't been filed yet and the immediate priority was to ensure Coulter was removed from the facility.
"We don't know the full extent of her injuries," he said. "This isn't OK, this isn't right what happened to Ms. Coulter. Whatever it is, should not have happened."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.