LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Terry Christopher Jones Jr. wanted to show his family he was growing into a mature and respectable man before he was shot and killed, according to his mom.
“I’m not telling you when he was 15, he wasn’t acting up. But he is 20 ... he changed his life,” Carol Jones said.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police found him in the 3500 block of Olive Road in the Okolona neighborhood Saturday night where he had been shot.
He died later that night at the University of Louisville Hospital, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Jones' family said he had made plans to buy his first car after work when his life was cut short.
Carol Jones said she wanted to be there, but had to take her 16-year-old daughter Destiny, a Central High School student, to an away basketball game.
“All of my brothers, you know, they got their good and their bad, but he stayed out of the way and did what he needed to do," said Destiny, while holding back tears.
Carol Jones said her family planned to leave Louisville in May due to the ongoing gun violence, but never imagined her son Terry wouldn't be there.
The former Western High School student has 10 siblings.
Two of his sisters told WDRB News they are reliving a nightmare after losing another brother who they say was murdered in 2014.
"I've seen Terry almost every day,” said his older sister, Alexus Leslie. “I don't know why y'all did this to my brother.”
Jones' family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.