LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family members of two Delphi teenagers who were murdered three years ago are appearing on the The Dr. Oz Show Tuesday.
On Feb. 13, 2017, Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, disappeared after being dropped off near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi, Indiana. Their bodies were found a day later.
Family members are sharing new details about the case, including exclusive updates, in hopes of catching the killer, according to The Dr. Oz Show. German's grandparents Becky and Mike Patty, German's sister Kelsi German, and Abigail William's mother Anna Williams are appearing on the show.
Police first shared a sketch of an older man, who was also captured on one of the girl's cell phones. Two years later, a new sketch of the suspected killer was released by police, which the family will react to on today's show.
"We've been out there going to festivals and flyer campaigns and pushing this picture for two years and it's the wrong person," Becky Patty, the grandmother of murder victim Libby German, said. "Now we have another sketch. How do we start this now and how do we explain to people?"
Dr. Oz and his guests will also discuss why they believe the killer has local ties to the area. The Dr. Oz Show airs at 2 p.m. on WDRB.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.