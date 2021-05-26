MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky, (WDRB) -- The family of a Kentucky soldier killed in Afghanistan is getting family a mortgage-free home in Mount Washington.
In a release, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation said it delivered a new, mortgage-free home to the family of U.S. Army Private First Class Michael Pridham.
Pridham was killed in the line of duty on July 6, 2010 during Operation Enduring Freedom, when insurgents attacked his vehicle with a roadside bomb in Qalat, Afghanistan. The 19-year-old left behind his wife, Deidre, who at the time of his death was pregnant with their daughter Aliyah.
In a private ceremony, the Foundation presented the Pridham family with documents confirming that the mortgage held on their home has been paid in full.
The Tunnel to Towers Gold Star Family Home Program honors the legacy of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the United States.
The Pridham family is one of 20 families across the country that the Foundation is giving a mortgage-free home this Memorial Day. The foundation pays off the mortgage or provides the surviving loved ones with mortgage-free homes, in order to keep its promise to never forget the names of these heroes.
“Memorial Day is a day to acknowledge those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country," said Tunnel to Towers Chairman & CEO Frank Siller said in the release. "These heroes gave up their lives for our freedom and we will give the families they left behind a place where they can live free of the financial burden of a mortgage.”
On Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11, Tunnel to Towers will host a first-of-its-kind memorial ceremony honoring all of the lives lost in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. The names of every service member who was killed in these wars will be read aloud in Washington, D.C.
This year, as the Foundation marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks and the Foundation’s inception, it has set an ambitious goal of delivering 120 mortgage-free homes by the end of the year.
