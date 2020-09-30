LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of the parents who were shot in Indianapolis while their 6-year-old son watched has put up a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution.
Wilma and Jonathan Hochstetler were fixing their truck on Sept. 17 on the west side of Indianapolis when two men walked up to them, stole their wallets and walked away but turned around and shot them, leaving the 6-year-old to call 911, according to authorities.
The mother died. The father was shot in the neck but survived.
On Tuesday afternoon, Wilma Hochstetler’s brother, Timothy Slabaugh, posted reward signs around the city’s west side, according to a story by FOX59.
“We want results, and we want fast results,” he said.
Slabaugh has spent the last two weeks with the family, including the widower and the couple’s children.
“You know, hearing them weep and cry for their mother ...” Slabaugh said. “They lost their mother, and it was just absolutely ... heart-wrenching.”
Those tears motivated Slabaugh to bring printed reward signs to the area Tuesday. Slabaugh said the contract is still being finalized by law enforcement and lawyers. It will be posted on www.facebook.com/Justice-For-Wilma.
If you have information to report, call the Indianapolis Homicide Division at 317-327-3475. To report information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and FOX59. All Rights Reserved.